Analysts Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,460,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,931. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GATX by 22.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GATX by 38.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in GATX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GATX by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $126.42 on Monday. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

