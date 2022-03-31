Analysts Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.57 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $19.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $21.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

ROST traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $92.61. 2,188,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $399,510,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.