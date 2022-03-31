Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $19.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $32.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $152.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,519,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after acquiring an additional 432,696 shares in the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

