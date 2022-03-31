Analysts Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Globalstar also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,072. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

