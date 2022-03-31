Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.52 Million

Brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to report sales of $356.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.74 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $151.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. 743,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,193. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1,316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 334,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.