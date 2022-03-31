Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.74. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $99.11. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,370. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.