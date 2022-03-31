Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Announce -$2.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($2.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.26). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($4.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $18.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

