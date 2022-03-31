Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

ADI opened at $166.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.08. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,304,142. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

