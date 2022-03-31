Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $166.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

