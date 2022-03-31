Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Up 2.6%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 1,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the third quarter worth about $873,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000.

