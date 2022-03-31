Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.90. Amplifon has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $53.33.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

