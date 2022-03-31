Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.90. Amplifon has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $53.33.
