Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

AMPH opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,931. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 210,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

