AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in AMETEK by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

