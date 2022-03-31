Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

