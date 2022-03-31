AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.86.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.71. 1,052,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,240. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

