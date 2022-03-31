AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells $6,717,741.84 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABC opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $156.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

