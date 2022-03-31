American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Up to $51.35

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.35, but opened at $53.84. American Woodmark shares last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 1,544 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,031 shares of company stock valued at $748,336 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,713,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,929,000 after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

