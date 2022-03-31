American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Up to $51.35

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.35, but opened at $53.84. American Woodmark shares last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 1,544 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93.
In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,031 shares of company stock valued at $748,336 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,713,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,929,000 after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
