American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.71 per share, for a total transaction of $111,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,031 shares of company stock worth $748,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,713,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,929,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $828.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

