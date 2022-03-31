American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading 6.7% Higher

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. 17,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,382,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.55.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,843,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in American Well by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,593,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

