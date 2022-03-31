American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.33. American Tower posted earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $11.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

NYSE AMT opened at $252.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

