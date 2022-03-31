American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Gap Down to $20.99

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $20.34. American Software shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get American Software alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.36 million, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 0.75.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.