American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.76. 2,276,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

