American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $104.00 at Mizuho

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.45. 36,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $99.44.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

