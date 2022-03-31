American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507 in the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 491,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,565 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after purchasing an additional 378,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

