Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Ameren worth $170,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.52. 17,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

