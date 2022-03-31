Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Up 8.6%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 15,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 632,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $20,900,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $10,711,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $7,541,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $6,256,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

