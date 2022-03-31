Alphr finance (ALPHR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,138.00

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market cap of $48,781.38 and $15,138.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046697 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.97 or 0.07119015 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,797.43 or 1.00102989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

