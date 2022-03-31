Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,384.16.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,838.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,697.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,799.85. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,005.45 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.