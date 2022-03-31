Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.29. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 70,300 shares.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Alpha Services and in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

