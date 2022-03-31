Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.35.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $165.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.