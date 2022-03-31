AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.27. AlloVir shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 1,609 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $473.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.75.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $38,225.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $305,631.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,761 shares of company stock valued at $662,723. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 354,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 139,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after buying an additional 157,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

