Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VivoPower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $11.36.
VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.
