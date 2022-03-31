Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VivoPower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVPR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VivoPower International by 386.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 49,168 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.