Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,500 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 394,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $13,003,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

