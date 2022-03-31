Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
