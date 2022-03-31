Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,570,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 212,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

