Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 322,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 551.3 days.

Shares of ALFVF opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

