Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARE. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.
Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.08. 721,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,216. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $163.91 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $510,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.
