Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

ALEX stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

