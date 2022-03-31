Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.15 and last traded at $84.88. Approximately 50,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,504,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

