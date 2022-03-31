Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

AGI opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

