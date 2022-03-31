Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,632,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after buying an additional 877,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 498,078 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

