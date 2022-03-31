Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $29.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. Air Canada has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

