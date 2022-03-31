Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 591,857 shares.The stock last traded at $66.65 and had previously closed at $65.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,467,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

