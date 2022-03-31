Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $29.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

