Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 156.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.

Aeterna Zentaris stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,620. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.61. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEZS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

