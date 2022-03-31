Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives $109.00 Average PT from Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($119.78) to €108.00 ($118.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock traded up $17.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.69. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $154.69.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

