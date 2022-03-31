AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,998 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

