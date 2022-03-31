Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Price Target Raised to €125.00

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($131.87) to €125.00 ($137.36) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Aedifica stock remained flat at $$118.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.17.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

