AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 282,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

CWI stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

