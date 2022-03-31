AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,696,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after buying an additional 101,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Livent by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,777,000 after buying an additional 58,439 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 17.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,327,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 345,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,205,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,309.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

